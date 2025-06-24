Keeping cool at the Grand Rapids Public Museum this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — With temperatures soaring, the Grand Rapids Public Museum offers a refreshing way to stay cool this summer. The museum is currently showcasing a new exhibit that invites families to explore the underwater world of sharks.

The "Sharks!" exhibit is open now through August 31.

Visitors can experience life-sized shark models and a round theater that simulates sharks swimming around them. The exhibit is on loan from the Australian Museum and features various hands-on displays.

Andy Curtis The Great White Shark exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

That's not the only reason to come to the museum this summer. Delany Lemke, Marketing Manager at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, spoke about the cool options available. "Well, for one, it's cool in here. We have air conditioning, so everything has to be temperature-controlled for our artifacts, and we have opportunities to get active and hands-on with things as well. We have the game garden, which we just opened, and it has massive versions of classic games like Kerplunk and chess. We've even got corn hole in there. So there's lots of ways to get active and hands-on while still being in a cool environment, rather than out in the blazing sun."

If that is not enough to make you curious about the Museum, Kent County residents receive discounted admission: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for children 17 and under. Parking is also free for Kent County residents. For those outside the county, admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children.

Other Free Options in West Michigan:

Tri-Cities Historical Museum in Grand Haven: Free admission

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts - Free Thursdays

Muskegon Institute of Arts - Free Thursdays, second Saturday of every month, free

Grand Rapids Art Museum: Free on Tuesdays from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Thursday 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Kalamazoo Valley Museum: Free

Of course - check out your local library for programming, too.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

