Just Between Friends Spring Event back in West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — If you have kids, you know they can be expensive... VERY expensive. That is why the Just Between Friends sale has become such a popular event in West Michigan.

The pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently used children's clothes and gear is located at the former Art Van on 4273 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, and is open to the public Wednesday with an admission fee of $3 at the door but free tickets on their website. Thursday is free to enter, but you can secure you ticket via the website too.

On Friday (9am-8pm) and Saturday(9am-1pm), everything left on shelves will be 50% off.

Just Between Friends provides a resource for families shopping or selling items on a budget as well as providing a sustainable resource and here in West Michigan isn't the only place you can find the sale. Since getting it's start in 1997, the Just Between Friends sale has grown nationwide to 150 franchise in 32 states.

