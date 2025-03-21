John Ball Zoo opens today for 134th season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — John Ball Zoo is opening its doors for the 134th season on Friday, March 21.

This year, the zoo will be welcoming in a warthog and two new lions— Amara, a six-year-old female, and Upepo, a nine-year-old male.

In addition to the new animals, there are new events scheduled for this upcoming season including the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival, Wildlife Exploration Days, a 5K race, Summer Nights, and Member Nights.

The Zoo’s newest interactive exhibit, “The Power of Pollinators: Tiny Creatures That Make BIG Things Happen!,” opens in July and will include more than 20 large animatronic bees, butterflies, birds, and other pollinating species.

Throughout March, the John Ball Zoo is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.

Tickets can be purchased online and in person at the Zoo.

