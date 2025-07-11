Java Jam 2025 serving music & fun to Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On Thursday July 17, the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium in Grand Haven will be the destination for Java Jam 2025. Starting right at 5:00 PM, the event will feature artists like DJ Natural Dynamix, Dank Hill and ESAU for the charity concert to benefit BErista Inc. and Kenzie's Be Cafe.

BErista Inc. and Kenzie's Be Cafe aims to raise more than $52,000 for its programs. General admission for the event is $15 and tickets can be purchased on kenziesbecafe.org. The event is also asking for sponsorship donations with tiers ranging from $250 to $12,000. If you want to show your support but can't come to the concert, BErista Inc. is accepting donations.

Berista Inc. is a non-profit corporation advocating and employing people with disabilities, with Kenzie's Be Cafe acting as the company's workforce development training ground. The concert aims to raise funds for both organizations to further help current employees and over 40 people on the waiting list to work at Kenzie's.

