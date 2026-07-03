JAMPACKED JULY: Check out these summer events from the WMTA

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Summer is heating up and if you need ideas to keep you and your family busy, keep reading.

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of July events.

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival: July 1 - July 5

The Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival is an extravaganza of entertainment that is both thrilling and explosive - a combination of impressive and jaw dropping military and civilian aerial acrobatics with precision maneuvering that will blow your mind.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Plus, hot air balloons, drones, loads of family entertainment, shopping, great food and breathtaking fireworks all wrapped into one amazing July weekend. So, mark your calendars for July 1 - 5th and get ready for the hottest action of the summer.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

It’s all happening in Battle Creek, along with some Soul, Rock, Country and Blues, Carnival Rides, Sky Divers and Pyro Shows. And you really don’t want to miss the largest Twilight and Night Air Show in the country with the best-of-the-best in night aerial entertainment. Check out the full schedule online and get your tickets starting at $ 5.00.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff, St. Joseph: July 11, 9:00 - 6:00 p.m. and July 12, 10:00 - 5:00 p.m.

One of the most celebrated summer events in Southwest Michigan returns to St. Joseph this July. The Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff, hosted by the Krasl Art Center, transforms Lake Bluff Park into an outdoor gallery overlooking the breathtaking shoreline of Lake Michigan.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

What began as a simple clothesline art fair in 1962 has grown into one of the region's premier art festivals. The fun begins early with the Krasl Block Party on July 10 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m and tickets are only $ 10.00. Meet exhibiting artists, enjoy live music, sample local wines, and grab a bite from food trucks while mingling with friends and fellow art lovers.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

The Art Fair takes place Saturday, July 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. More than 170 talented artists and artisans from across the country will showcase their work, including handcrafted jewelry, paintings, ceramics, wood creations, mosaics, leather goods, and much more. Free shuttle service makes it easy to explore both the fair and the charming shops, restaurants, and attractions of downtown St. Joseph.

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival: July 24 - August 2

For ten unforgettable days, Grand Haven proudly celebrates its designation as Coast Guard City USA during the annual Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

This beloved West Michigan tradition honors the men and women of the United States Coast Guard while bringing the community together for family fun, live entertainment, and patriotic celebration. The festival schedule is packed with activities for all ages, including the Kids Parade, Carnival Rides, Cardboard Boat Races, Kids Day, Ship Tours, a Cruise-In Car Show, Flea Market, and spectacular Drone Show.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Sports enthusiasts can take part in the Coast Guard City USA Run, volleyball tournament, or golf outing.Evenings come alive along the waterfront with concerts featuring nine different bands, plus the always-popular Street Dance. The celebration culminates with a spectacular fireworks display over the Grand River on August 1. Whether you're visiting for a day or planning a weekend getaway, the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is one of the signature summer festivals in West Michigan.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Lest We Forget Annual Reenactment Weekend, Benton Harbor; July 18 - 19

History comes to life during the free Lest We Forget Annual Reenactment Weekend at Riverview Park in St. Joseph on July 18 and 19th. Held during America's 250th Anniversary year, this immersive Southwest Michigan event offers visitors a fascinating glimpse into life during the Revolutionary War era.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association Screenshot

The weekend features more than 500 reenactors from the NWT Alliance, and showcases authentic military uniforms, battlefield tactics, and period camp and civilian life from 1776. Visitors can also experience military demonstrations, music and dance performances, tomahawk throwing, and two Revolutionary War battle reenactments each day. The event begins each morning with a pancake breakfast, and guests can also enjoy rides on the St. Joseph River aboard a 35-foot voyageur canoe operated by naturalists from Sarett Nature Center. It's a memorable and educational family event that brings American history to life in an engaging and entertaining way.

Shout Out Events:

Manistee National Forest Festival, July 1 - July 5

Each year, the Forest Festival boasts events such as the Festival Marketplace, Manistee Arts & Crafts, Carnival, Fireworks over Lake Michigan and much more!

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Star Spangled Celebrations, Crystal Mountain, July 2 - July 5

Celebrate a historic double milestone this year as we honor America’s 250th birthday and Crystal’s own 70th anniversary with a classic, red-white-and-blue extravaganza.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

LAUP Fiesta, Holland, July 15 - July 19

Celebrate the 62st LAUP Fiesta, celebrating Latinx culture, and tradition featuring a youth talent show, live entertainment, Mercadito vendors, kids activities, local food trucks, and more. (LAUP: Latin American United for Progress)

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Cork & Kegs at Binder Park Zoo, July 18; 6:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Experience the Zoo like never before, after hours, just for adults. Stroll the zoo and sample craft beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails and mead from local and regional favorites.

The WMTA Photo Contest is going on until July 29. Submit your favorite West Michigan photo in one of several different categories and get a chance to win some amazing prizes, and have your photo published in next year’s Travel Guide. Then beginning August 3, be sure to go online and vote for your favorite for the coveted People’s Choice Award. Winners will be announced on August 9.

To see more upcoming events, visit the West Michigan Tourist Association website.

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