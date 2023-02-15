It's different for women; let's talk heart disease

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's no secret; heart disease hits different— especially if you're a woman over 50.

But why and how are often overlooked.

HDL v. LDL

In women, HDL — the "good" cholesterol responsible for absorbing cholesterol into your to be carried back to the liver— is the better risk indicator for heart disease. You want that number high.

For guys, it's the other way around. LDL (or "bad cholesterol") is the key indicator, and they want to keep that number low.

Estrogen protects women from the effects of LDL, but when that wains— like in menopause or during your menstrual cycle— LDL increases and HDL drops, opening the door for fat and cholesterol build-up, making a sort of heart disease welcome mat.

Symptoms

Chest pain, left arm pain/tingling— sound familiar? Those are guys' symptoms.

Women get shortness of breath, nausea, and unexplained fatigue.

The difference is a matter of location.

Men store fatty plaque inside blood vessels, while women store it within the walls of the vessel, taking up room needed by blood cells to deliver fuel and oxygen to the brain and body.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week

Know what to look out for, and keep an eye on your risk factors.

Women with diseases like diabetes, smokers, and those reaching menopause, and those who don't exercise right for the time of life they're in are at much higher risk.

Set up time to talk to your doctor and get proactive to prevent heart disease.