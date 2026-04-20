INTERVIEW: How even moderate drinking can impact your sleep, mood, heart health, and long-term mental wellness

WEST MICHIGAN — April is Alcohol Awareness month and more than half of U.S. adults drink alcohol regularly.

Dr. Charletta Dennis, medical director of behavioral health at Priority Health, joined us to share how even moderate drinking affects sleep, mood, heart health and long-term mental health.

WATCH BELOW:

INTERVIEW: April is Alcohol Awareness Month

READ MORE: 'Makes a huge difference': Why Dry January benefits can last beyond the month

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