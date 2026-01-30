'Makes a huge difference': Why Dry January benefits can last beyond the month

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — By now, you've probably heard of Dry January — a commitment to cut out alcohol, either to recover from holiday indulging or as a reset for your health.

"Up to one in three folks will actually participate in some way with Dry January," said Dr. David Rzeszutko with Priority Health.

The month-long challenge is gaining momentum among the "sober curious" and health-conscious, with a 2025 Gallup survey showing just 54% of American adults now consume alcohol — the lowest rate in nearly 90 years.

"Clearly it is a toxin, and it's a chemical, and it's a drug... and it is also listed as a carcinogen," Rzeszutko said. "So abstaining is not a bad way to go."

So what can a few weeks without alcohol do for your body?

"Actually makes a huge difference for a number of reasons," Rzeszutko said. "Some of that mental fog from if you're drinking to a point of excess, how you might not be as sharp as you were previously. Certainly some of the major physiologic effects being dehydrated... because alcohol is a very big diuretic. Your body is repairing itself very quickly, even after that, you know, within hours of that last drink."

Along with improved health, other benefits include better sleep and, of course, saving money.

If you automatically reach for a drink in social settings, consider this:

"It is considered a disinhibitory or it's got a disinhibition reflex to it, and that's the reason that folks will gravitate towards alcohol to kind of calm the nerves some different ways to maybe cope with social settings," Rzeszutko said.

If you find yourself using it as a crutch, experts say try a mocktail or soda instead and take time for self-reflection.

"There is really no substitute for truly, like a pharmacologic sedative or the effect that alcohol will actually have on the body, but you can develop some coping mechanisms for yourself and even use even, like cognitive behavioral therapy if you really need to do something extreme to prevent social anxiety," Rzeszutko said.

But for some, quitting isn't that simple. Rzeszutko says heavier drinkers can face problems when they stop.

"If we're drinking on a daily basis to be social, that can actually be to the point of excess," Rzeszutko said. "If you find that after your last drink, if you're getting jittery or sometimes having sweating or again issues with gastrointestinal disturbance, those could all be signs of you're developing a dependence on alcohol, and possibly are experiencing some of the withdrawal."

Rzeszutko says if you think you may have an alcohol dependence disorder, that's when it's important to seek professional help.

If you missed Dry January, heads up that "Sober October" is also gaining popularity as a reset before the holiday season.

Find more resources from Priority Health here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube