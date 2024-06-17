'I'm a fish out of water!': Candace Monacelli returns to the FOX 17 Morning Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been a a long few months, but a familiar face is back on the air this morning.

FOX 17 meteorologist Candace Monacelli returned to the FOX 17 Morning Show on Monday.

"We don't know who this woman is!" exclaimed Robb Westaby.

"I don't know who this is," Candace replied.

Candace returns to FOX 17 following maternity leave

As Elliot Grandia noted, the last time Candace talked about the weather, temperatures were half of this week's forecast

Candace returns at 6am talking about the heat

ed highs in the 90's!

Candace spent the past few months learning a new job, being a mom. She and her husband welcomed little Mia in March.

Now it is back to bringing you the forecast each morning. Welcome back Candace!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube