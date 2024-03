Meteorologist Candace Monacelli shares the newest member of the FOX 17 family, baby Mia!

She came into the world Monday morning; mom, dad, and mini-meteorologist are doing great.

While Mia hasn't quite gotten the technology down yet— and she's been caught sleeping on the job— she already knows which shade of green won't disappear into the weather map. You can't teach instincts like that!

Welcome, Mia, and congrats mom and dad!