If You Give a Child a Book Campaign raises over $37,000 for Grand Rapids School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — FOX 17’s If You Give a Child a Book Campaign raised $37,310 in 2024, allowing us to provide seven books to each student at both Kent Hills Elementary and Cesar E Chavez Elementary.

Andy Curtis Volunteers with Triangle Construction helping at the If You Give a Child a Book campaign at Kent Elementary School

This is due to an internal campaign, an external campaign, a $10,000 grant from the Kellogg Foundation, and more than $18,000 from the Scripps Howard Fund.

The students at both schools will have two Scholastic book fairs this year where they can choose the books they want to read.

Kent Hills' first fair runs from 1/13-1/17, and Cesar Chavez's first fair runs from 1/21- 1/24.

According to the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report, across all demographics, 93% of kids agree their favorite books are the ones that they have picked out themselves. 92% of kids say they are more likely to finish a book they have picked out themselves 82% of kids say they feel a sense of accomplishment when they finish reading a book.

