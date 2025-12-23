Ice rink plans in warmer weather, and other holiday break ideas for the family

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter break is here for a lot of West Michigan families, which means a lot of West Michigan families will be looking to get out of the house and have some fun before school starts back up in the new year.

A normal go-to for families is Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink, which opened on Dec. 5. But you might be wondering, is it an ice rink or a swimming pool with the warmer temperatures we're seeing this week?

According to the Ice Rink's Facebook page, two compressor pumps keep the ice, ice with temperatures as high as the mid-40's.

The good news is, according to our meterologist extrodinare Terri DeBoer, our temperatures look like they will be hovering around 40-45 degrees this week, and the sun angle is very low, so there is not as much solar radiation to melt the ice. Throw in some cloud cover, and that will help a lot. This weather-criteria goes for other outdoor skating rinks like the new Holland Ice Park, which has said it has technology to help people keep skating up to around 50 degrees. Remember if you want to hit the ice there, you need to get tickets ahead of time.

And if you're not interested in skating, check out the Grand Rapids Public Museum and their Snowflake Break feature 12 special themed days of activities, shows and, more. Kent County kids under 17 can get in for free.

As our Hudsonville Reporter Giselle Valentine reported here, a Hudsonville neighborhood has transformed into a winter wonderland, offering families a free festive experience through a synchronized holiday light show that combines music, technology, and community spirit.

Hudsonville neighborhood creates free Christmas light show for families

Kalamazoo neighborhood reporter Julie Dunmire also showed us the activities happening at the Air Zoo, which as free admission options for some families.

Air Zoo offers free winter break activities, free admission for families with SNAP benefits

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube