PORTAGE, Mich. — The Air Zoo in Kalamazoo is hosting free educational activities during winter break, with special programs making science learning accessible to all families in the community.

Nine-year-old Addie Bartlett has discovered a new passion for science class lately. When asked what she likes about the subject, the fourth grader explained her enthusiasm.

Julie Dunmire

"That you get to learn more things. That you get to try to think about words, and make up some new words that people don't even know about," Bartlett said.

The young student was getting her fix of learning at the Air Zoo on Monday, participating in hands-on science activities designed for winter break.

"You can also, if there are new things, you can call that new thing something. That's why science is really good. And I thought science would not be cool. But then I figured out that science is really fun, and you get to explore," Bartlett said.

The activities represent just the beginning of programming planned at the museum over winter break. Interactive lessons include space rock exploration and other hands-on science experiences available December 22, 23, 29, and 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

Air Zoo offers free winter break activities, free admission for families with SNAP benefits

All activities are free with admission to the Air Zoo. However, the museum is taking steps to ensure accessibility for all community members.

"The Air Zoo, we welcome everyone," said Natalie Shaefer, education assistant manager and science educator at the Air Zoo.

Families who receive SNAP or Bridge benefits can get free admission for the rest of 2025 through the Museums for All program. The initiative is already showing significant impact in the community.

"Since we started doing that in November, we've seen a large increase in families visiting. A 60% increase," Shaefer said.

The educational opportunities provide multiple learning experiences for visitors. Bartlett talked about her day at the Air Zoo with a smile.

"I learned about astronauts and how they eat. And how there are different planets. And there are these space rocks— and these space rocks— some of them are magnets," Bartlett said.

Families can also access $5 off admission coupons through the Michigan Activities Pass, available at local libraries.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

