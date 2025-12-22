Hudsonville neighborhood creates free Christmas light show for families

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A Hudsonville neighborhood has transformed into a winter wonderland, offering families a free festive experience through a synchronized holiday light show that combines music, technology and community spirit.

Luke Kamp, founder of Forest Lights, started the neighborhood community holiday light show about six years ago after moving to Hudsonville to start a family. What began as a passion project has grown into a beloved community tradition.

"I've been doing Christmas lighting for almost 20 years now, and I've found a way to combine music with some technology and make a really neat light show," Kamp said.

The display, which appears simple to visitors, requires extensive planning and preparation. Kamp begins selecting music in June or July, and the choreographing process takes about 10 to 12 hours per minute of song.

Last year, the display expanded when Kamp reached out to his neighbor Michael across the street. Now visitors can see synchronized houses on both sides of the street set to music.

The music plays through a low-power radio station operated from inside Kamp's home, allowing families to stay warm in their cars while watching the light show.

For Kamp, sharing the display holds personal significance rooted in childhood memories.

"Ever since I was a kid, I used to go around and see the displays in all the different neighborhoods, and so we decided to go ahead and share that with the community," Kamp said.

This year, Forest Lights is also supporting a charitable cause. The display has partnered with Guiding Light, and organizers have seen numerous donations come in to help support Guiding Light of Grand Rapids.

The Forest Lights display runs daily from 5:30 to 10 p.m. until New Year's Eve, offering families a free holiday experience in the Hudsonville community.

The event is located at 4063 Cambridge Drive in Hudsonville, Michigan.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube