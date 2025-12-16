Ice, Ice, Safety: What to look for when out on frozen lakes

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The temperatures have been very, very cold so far this winter, but that doesn't mean it's completely safe to go out on the ice to fish, skate, or drive your snowmobile.

READ MORE: Two Grand Haven snowmobilers killed after falling through ice in Mason County

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommends staying off ice that is 2 inches or less in thickness, and at least 4 inches is needed to walk on.

FOX 17

The DNR also said pay attention to what the ice looks like before leaving solid land, with the strongest ice being clear with a blue-ish tint, and weak ice has a more milky appearance, and remember that ice weakens with age.

Use extra caution when snow or slush covers the ice because snow acts as an insulating blanket and actually could slow the freezing process, and the ice underneath could be thin and weak.

It's also important to tell someone where you are going and when you plan on getting back, before you go out on the ice, and know how to get yourself out if you fall in. The DNR suggests keeping something like ice spikes on you to help pull yourself out if you break through the ice.

Nick Clement Reporter Andy Curtis and Alpine Township Fire Department ice rescue

I had the chance to do some ice rescue training with the Alpine Township Fire Department, and you can watch that story here for their tips on helping yourself before help arrives if you get in trouble out on the ice.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube