Two Grand Haven snowmobilers killed after falling through ice in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — The Mason County Sheriff's Offices says two men from Grand Haven lost their lives after they fell through the ice while snowmobiling.

Law enforcement was notified that the two men were missing around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and that they were reported to be snowmobiling on trails in Lake County.

Around 4:30 a.m., the search was expanded to Mason County. The sheriff's office say a searcher found snowmobile tracks entering Round Lake in Sheridan Twp.

When weather permitted, a drone was used to spot a hole in the ice. Rescuers tried to get to the spot, but also fell through the ice. Eventually a dive team was able to find both victims.

The Sheriff's office says the bodies of a 65-year-old Daniel Meyers and 49-year-old Jason Aemmer were pulled from approximately six feet of water. Their snowmobiles were also spotted under the ice.

