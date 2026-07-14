Hunting to heal: EC Whitetail Ranch offers hunt for wounded vets and first responders

WHITE CLOUD, Mich — It’s tough to adequately thank our wounded warriors and service men and women for all the sacrifices they make for our country, but at the EC Whitetail Ranch, they are giving it their best shot.

“It's an experience of a lifetime,” is how the ranch's owner, Edward Goings, described the hunt to me on a recent visit to the property.

At just about 400 acres, The EC Whitetail Ranch gives customers the chance to harvest a truly one-of-a-kind trophy buck. But for the sixth year, Ed is going beyond just that and offering that opportunity to wounded heroes from our military and first responders free of charge.

And with a deadline of July 15, he is still taking nominations for this year.

A personal mission for the Air Force Veteran.

"I was never wounded in combat, but I had a lot of friends who were, and I lost a lot of friends during my time in service," said Goings. "I did what I think is well in life. I was able to build this ranch, and now it's my time to give back.”

And shooting a jaw-dropping wall hanger is a great perk, and I’m the last person to tell you it’s not. But for our service men and women who get the chance to spend time on the ranch, shooting a deer takes a backseat to everything else.

“It's more about the experience than it is about the hunt, the fact they get to come out here, spend their time in an atmosphere where they're fully accepted, where they're allowed to be themselves, open up about their experiences again,” said Edward.

Steve Lathrop knows exactly what Ed is talking about. As a West Michigan Army Veteran, Steve's family nominated him for the hunt here a few years back, and he never left. Now helping as a guide to his fellow veterans looking to woods to help heal.

“A lot of them open up stories that don't get shared, maybe they just got a vent, or whatever the case may be at that time,” Steve told me.

Filling the freezer is great, but it’s more of a great side effect of the real reason our wounded warriors make the trip.

“It's more about the experience than it is about the hunt," Ed told me. "The fact they get to come out here, spend their time in an atmosphere where they're fully accepted, where they're allowed to be themselves, open up about their experiences again.”



WATCH: ONE VETERAN'S HUNT STORY

EC Whitetail wounded warrior story

The bonfires and dinners bring just as many ear-to-ear grins as posing with a buck.

“They look at the trophy, but they do look at the camaraderie, the connection, because a lot of vets say that's what they need, is the camaraderie, friends, somebody [to] talk to,” Steve told me.

If you would like to apply for the 6th Annual Wounded Hero Hunt, email info@ecwhitetailranch.com by July 15th.

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