How to keep your car cool and out of the repair shop this summer

As the temperature rises and humidity lingers, it's a good time to check on your car's maintenance. According to AAA, increased heat can lead to more vehicle breakdowns, including battery failures, air conditioning repairs, and tire replacements.

To help prevent issues ni the heat, AAA recommends some essential vehicle maintenance tips:

Check Your Tire Pressure:

Begin by checking your tire pressure, which can typically be found on a sticker inside the driver's side door. Changes in temperature can affect tire pressure, leading to uneven wear and potentially shortening tire life. Under-inflated tires are at risk of overheating on hot roads, increasing the likelihood of a blowout. Your vehicle may have a built-in sensor, or you can use a tire pressure gauge for an accurate reading.

Monitor Your Coolant Levels:

When is the last time you checked your coolant? Coolant reservoirs are usually found under the hood, often near the radiator, and they bear markings such as "max" or "min." Adequate coolant protects the radiator and internal engine components. Remember to check coolant levels only when the engine is off and cool.

Assess Your Battery Condition:

While cold weather is often seen as the primary threat to batteries, failure is more likely during the summer months. Batteries weakened in winter often struggle to withstand extreme heat. If you notice corrosive buildup on battery terminals and clamps, it is advisable to remove it using proper protection or consult a professional.

Stay on Top of Oil Changes:

Don’t delay oil changes during hot weather. When the engine runs hot, oil thins, which can compromise protection for some engine parts. During oil changes, ensure that all essential fluids, such as engine coolant, transmission fluid, power steering fluid, and brake fluid, are at proper levels. These fluids not only lubricate but also help cool critical engine components.

Check Your Air Conditioning:

Lastly, make sure your air conditioning system is functioning properly. If it doesn’t seem to cool the cabin like it used to, it may be time to consult a mechanic. Air conditioning units require regular maintenance to perform optimally.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube