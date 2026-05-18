How likely is a hantavirus pandemic? West MI expert weighs in

KENT COUNTY, Mich — A hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship is raising questions about whether the virus could ever spread like COVID-19. A West Michigan infectious disease expert says the two viruses are very different — and that hantavirus is far easier to contain.

Dr. Andrew Jameson, an infectious disease doctor with Trinity Health in Grand Rapids, has been tracking the latest outbreak.

"COVID taught me to never say absolutes," Jameson said.

But he says the current situation looks manageable.

"We don't think it's going to turn into something that is as scary or as big a deal as we dealt with COVID, even though there's some frightening things about hantavirus," Jameson said.

Jameson says hantavirus has been identified and studied in the U.S. for decades, with most cases occurring primarily in the West.

"We're looking at, you know, under 1,000 cases in the last 30 years in the United States. So this is something the infectious disease community has known about," Jameson said.

Hantavirus usually spreads through contact with rodent droppings. But this latest outbreak involves a rare strain capable of human-to-human transmission.

"It kind of starts as the flu. You kind of feel crummy, but then there's a few people that it converts into this pulmonary syndrome that becomes life threatening," Jameson said.

While the mortality rate is higher — around 40% — Jameson says the virus is much harder to spread than COVID-19, requiring prolonged, close contact with someone showing symptoms. He says it is also much easier to contain.

"As soon as it's identified as Hanta, it kind of stops, because what happens is you identify the people that are exposed, and as soon as those people develop a symptom the transmission stops, because they're isolated and they're supported and they're cared for," Jameson said.

Jameson says he is not yet worried.

"I have not bought more masks. I have not bought more sanitizer. I am not washing my groceries. So we are in a good spot," Jameson said.

Hantavirus has a longer incubation period, ranging from 6 to 8 weeks. There are no treatments or vaccines currently available. Experts recommend avoiding contact with mice nests, droppings and urine, and wearing a mask if exposed to or caring for someone with hantavirus.

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