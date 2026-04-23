Hope for Single Moms celebrates first graduates of new workforce training program in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Five women in Grand Rapids are celebrating a major milestone after graduating from a new workforce training program designed specifically for single mothers.

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Last May, FOX 17 featured Hope for Single Moms, a nonprofit dedicated to helping women build better futures. Now, the organization is taking that mission further with the Hope Workforce Institute.

The first cohort recently donned caps and gowns for a graduation ceremony in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday.

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The 12-week job readiness program provides career training, life skills, and a residential cleaning certification to help mothers earn more and access new opportunities.

Candace Adamson, a mother of three, has already landed a job and is looking to advance into a management role in a matter of months.

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"I'm able to financially be free of some of the burden that goes with single motherhood," Adamson said. "I have partnered with an amazing employer. That means I am able to hold employment throughout single motherhood, doctor's appointments, school events, things like that that naturally come up."

Carla Ludwig started Hope for Single Moms to help women go from barely surviving to thriving.

"It's really been my dream come true. I was hoping to give women the skills, but we also offer holistic support, and I had no idea of the transformation," Ludwig said. "It just makes me so happy, and that's why I do what I do."

The program leaves graduates with newfound confidence. Some are already employed, while others are empowered to become entrepreneurs and start their own businesses.

"It's just over the top, exceeded my expectations of what is possible for these girls," said Sasha Allaer, Director of Training & Curriculum Developer for Hope Workforce Institute.

"It's way more than just a program. It's a huge community. It's a family. And I just can't wait for the next cohort," Allaer said.

For the graduates, the goal is long-term stability for their families, working hard to provide and lead by example.

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"Be a role model and step up and show them that this is possible. You know, this doesn't have to look as hard as society makes it seem so. Very grateful," Adamson said.

The next co-hort is scheduled to begin in June.

Ludwig said they are exploring other occupational tracks, like marketing and construction.

To learn more about the nonprofit and Hope Workforce Institute, click here.

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