"It's really like having daughters": How this woman created a lifeline for single moms in West MI

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Raising a child while managing various life responsibilities can be quite the balancing act, especially for those who are doing the job of both parents.

For single moms, this challenge can feel overwhelming and isolating. The nonprofit Hope for Single Moms is stepping up to fill in the gap and provide a path forward.

Carla Ludwig, a mother of six, understands motherhood is life-changing. She brings a wealth of parenting experience to her work as the nonprofit's founder.

"The program really focuses on helping women get a career education," Ludwig told FOX 17 News. "They are hard, working, motivated, loving women and all they need is just a little bit encouragement. And who doesn't in life, right?"

The organization provides assistance to single moms who may be struggling, focusing on education, meals, babysitting, and mentorship through “Mom Coaches.”

Ludwig was inspired to begin the organization after her youngest daughter became a single mom.

“I kind of thought, well, I wonder what other women do. And I realized that there was nothing in Michigan to address the issues of assisting moms,” she explained.

Hope for Single Moms fosters community among these women, aiming to show them that they are not alone.

“The number of single moms, for whatever reason, is increasing, and I think it's really important that we help everyone reach their full potential," Ludwig said. "They want to be great moms. They want to provide well and I think all of society benefits."

The nonprofit recognizes that the mother's success will directly impact her child/children.

“We know that poverty has serious effects on a child's long-term development, including their readiness for school,” she said. "The national statistic is that only 8% of single moms who embark on an associate's degree actually graduate in six years. And our program has a 90% success rate."

Ludwig's daughter is now married with another baby.

"I'm very proud of her, but she's also very proud of me and what we're doing here... I'm very grateful for the opportunity to take our experiences together and then serve West Michigan."

The nonprofit hopes to expand across Michigan.

For Ludwig, it feels like her family continues to grow.

“It’s really like having daughters," she said. "It's very rewarding. I tell people, I get to expand my family, and not in the traditional way."

Looking to the future, Ludwig is launching “Cleaning for Hope,” a training program designed to create workforce opportunities for single mothers.

Hope for Single Moms serves women of all ages and is actively seeking mom coaches.

Currently, there is a waiting list for the program.

To learn more, visit thewebsite or Facebook page.

