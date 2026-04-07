HOMERUN DERBY: Andy and Elliot strike out in their visit to LMCU Ballpark batting cages

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Andy “Big Bat” Curtis and Elliot “Groundout” Grandia ditched the studio and suited up at LMCU Ballpark to see if they might earn a spot on the Whitecaps’ roster.

Team staff allowed the two into the club’s facilities, including the batting cages. Each had a helmet, a bat, a jersey — and a prayer — as the pitches started flying.

FOX 17 Andy and Elliot suit up at the Whitecaps' batting cages

Both made some contact — and both had plenty of misses.

Safe to say, you won’t see either in the dugout this season.

The Whitecaps’ home opener is Tuesday, April 7, at 6:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park.