Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
NewsMorning News

Actions

HOMERUN DERBY: Andy and Elliot strike out in their visit to LMCU Ballpark batting cages

Andy and Elliot suit up at the Whitecaps' batting cages
FOX 17
Andy and Elliot suit up at the Whitecaps' batting cages
Andy and Elliot suit up at the Whitecaps' batting cages
Andy and Elliot suit up at the Whitecaps' batting cages
Andy and Elliot suit up at the Whitecaps' batting cages
Andy and Elliot suit up at the Whitecaps' batting cages
Posted

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Andy “Big Bat” Curtis and Elliot “Groundout” Grandia ditched the studio and suited up at LMCU Ballpark to see if they might earn a spot on the Whitecaps’ roster.

Team staff allowed the two into the club’s facilities, including the batting cages. Each had a helmet, a bat, a jersey — and a prayer — as the pitches started flying.

Andy and Elliot suit up at the Whitecaps' batting cages
Andy and Elliot suit up at the Whitecaps' batting cages

Both made some contact — and both had plenty of misses.

Safe to say, you won’t see either in the dugout this season.

The Whitecaps’ home opener is Tuesday, April 7, at 6:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park.

Andy and Elliot suit up at the Whitecaps' batting cages
Andy and Elliot suit up at the Whitecaps' batting cages

NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your neighborhood reporter