Here's what's happening in West Michigan this weekend (August 24-25)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may be back-to-school season here in West Michigan, but there's still plenty happenings on the weekend to keep the whole family entertained. Here's a peek at what's going on in our area this weekend:

Ms. Wheelchair America Competition

On Saturday night, the final five will be announced and the winner crowned in the national Ms. Wheelchair America Competition. It's an event all about advocating for the more than 61 million Americans living with disabilities. The competition began Monday, but the final events are open to the public. Last night, the contestants gave speeches on their personal journeys and advocacy platforms. This year, there are women from 22 states competing and each contestant won the competition in their home state before coming to Grand Rapids this week.

You can find more information on the final events and live stream information on our website.

Weekend with the Whitecaps

The Whitecaps have a fun-filled home stand this weekend against the Lake County Captains. enjoy fireworks after the game Saturday night, first pitch is at 7:05. On Sunday, it's the Las Calaveras De West Michigan for the Copa De La Diversion—or fun cup—celebrating Hispanic/Latino culture and its influence on baseball. Get there early with the kids to get autographs and run the bases. Get tickets and information here.

Free Summer Dance Festival

The Grand Rapids Ballet is bringing the community together for the third annual Free Summer Dance Festival. This outdoor event is happening Saturday night at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. It will be an incredible showcase of artistic diversity, highlighting talented local artists from across Michigan—from Anishinaabe dancers, to the Grand Valley Dance Ensemble to the Hope College Tap Ensemble and many, many more. Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere complete with food trucks, beer and wine. The music starts at 5:00 p.m., Dancing begins at 5:30, and be sure to bring your chairs. More information can be found here.

Family Film Series at the Wealthy Theatre

The Family Film series at the Wealthy Theatre is bringing the Muppets to town. Catch the classic Muppets Treasure Island on Sunday. Our favorite characters take to the high seas in search of buried treasure. Set sail with the Great Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat as they take on the mutinous sea-dog Long John Silver, who has his own plans for the loot. The show runs Sunday from 2:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m., it's $3 for kids and $10 for adults. Get tickets here.

Mini Golf Supporting the Muskegon Rescue Mission

Head to Muskegon to get your putt putt on at mini golf for a big cause. It's all to support the Muskegon rescue mission. It's happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Putters Creek. This is a great reason to get the family together for a fun-filled day of activities while making a difference for those experiencing homelessness in the community. There's lots to enjoy from mini golf to GellyBall and go-karts. Head to Muskegonmission.org for information.

Backyard Burgers and Brewfest

Bring your appetite to the Backyard Burgers and Brewfest in Battle Creek. Of course there will be plenty of beer and burgers, other food, live music and backyard games including a cornhole tournament and more. On The Back 9 and Barefoot Blonde are taking the stage at Festival Market Square. The event is from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

