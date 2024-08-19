Ms Wheelchair America celebrates resiliency, advocacy of those with disabilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ms Wheelchair America hits the stage Aug 19-25, celebrating over 50 years of advocating for women through education and empowerment.

The competition eschews the normal beauty pageant tropes, focusing on each woman's achievements, advocacy, and presentation abilities.

Ms. Wheelchair America 2024 is Chandra Smith, an IT engineer for the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Smith has been an advocate for education and an inspiration to those facing adversity from a young age, coming out of college with 3 master's degrees, joining the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) before joining the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and starting her advocacy for digital content accessibility.

"Determined to make a difference, Chandra immersed herself in the world of accessibility. She followed people with disabilities and engaged with disability communities to expand her knowledge. Whenever possible, she championed the cause of accessibility, juggling multiple roles, including serving as the Vice President of DIA’s chapter of BIG (Blacks in Government) and organizing the first-ever IT accessibility symposium at DIA."

—About Chandra Smith, 2024 Ms Wheelchair America

Chandra's spirit was put to the test in 2021 when her health took an unexpected and sudden turn, leading to multiple amputations, a stroke, organ failure, sepsis, and more complications.

She would not be deterred, though — after 366 days in the hospital, Chandra faced her new world with an undeniable determination, returning to work and taking her crown just one year later.

"As a disability advocate, Chandra firmly believes that when we make things accessible for those with disabilities, the entire community benefits."

—About Chandra Smith, 2024 Ms Wheelchair America

This year's Ms Wheelchair America competition takes place at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, where women from each state will share their platform.

Speech Night – 7pm Friday Aug 23

Crowning Gala – 7pm Saturday Aug 24



The national titleholder will promote equity in access, education, and acceptance for people with disabilities across the country!