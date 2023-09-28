Help inspire 200,000 smiles with Kids’ Food Basket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The school year is in full swing and while free lunches are available this year, kids facing food insecurity still need a healthy dinner.

Kids’ Food Basket has been filling that need for 2 decades, but they want to add joy to the 10,000 Snack Suppers given to West Michigan kids during the week.

That’s where you come in—It’s time to give those plain brown paper bags a little something extra.

And while we’re at it, let’s make it a party!

Kids Food Basket Brown Bag Decorating Community Party

Kids’ Food Basket is hosting a Brown Bag Decorating Community Party Thursday, September 28 from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Head to their Kent County facility on Plymouth Ave in Grand Rapids to draw, sketch, color, and add a little artistic flair to the paper bags.

Not artistic? No problem—just write something joyful, add some colorful shapes, lines, or doodles, and BAM— instant smile on a kid’s face!

Kids Food Basket Brown Bag Decorating Community Party

There will be local food vendors on hand where you can buy a bite to fuel your creativity, too!

If you miss the party, don’t worry!

Kids’ Food Basket has been working with communities in Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, and Allegan Counties through the month of September to collect 200,000 decorated bags, but these priceless works of art are needed all year long. Don’t let October 1 stop you!

Jamie Geysbeek - Kids Food Basket Brown Bag Decorating Community Party

You can decorate brown paper bags on your own time and bring them in or mail them to any KFB location year-round.

Here are the addresses:

Kent:

1300 Plymouth NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ottawa and Allegan:

652 Hastings Avenue, Holland, MI 49423

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Muskegon:

1537 S Getty St, Muskegon, MI 49442

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.