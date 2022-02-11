Healthier, fun options to feed a crowd for Super Bowl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Super Bowl Sunday is nearly here, and while the focus is typically on the television, the food often takes center stage. The average American eats 8,000 calories during the big game – when most of us shouldn’t consume more than 2,000. While it is only one day, registered dietician and national spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Grace Derocha says there are a few easy ways to enjoy the fun and not derail you from your goals. The most important: stay hydrated, use portion control and eat the rainbow. She shared a couple of recipe ideas that are a little bit better for you and a whole lot of fun.

Healthier Ham and Cheese Sliders

By: Grace Derocha RD, CDCES, MBA

Registered dietitian and National Spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Ingredients

12 wheat rolls of choice

½ lb. of thinly sliced deli ham of choice, try lower sodium versions

12 slices of white cheddar cheese or gruyere (or favorite cheese of choice)

Cottage Cheese Mixture

2/3 cup cottage cheese

1 tsp. all-purpose seasoning

Topping

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. unsalted chicken broth

1/2 Tbsp. poppyseeds

1/2 Tbsp. dried minced onion

2 tsp. yellow mustard or Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Hot sauce to taste

Instructions

1. Cut the rolls in half and put on a foil lined 9x13 baking sheet or baking dish. 2. Blend cottage cheese in a food processor. Stir all-purpose seasoning in it. Spread cottage cheese mixture on both sides of the rolls. 3. Top with slices of ham and pieces of cheese. Cover with tops. 4. Whisk together the butter, broth, poppy seeds, onion, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce. 5. Pour mixture over the top of the filled sandwiches. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes. 6. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cover sandwiches. Bake 15 minutes. Remove cover and bake another 10 minutes. Enjoy warm!

Big Game Chocolate Football Field

By: Grace Derocha RD, CDCES, MBA

Registered dietitian and National Spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Ingredients

Chocolate with a colored candy shell of choice or sweet sugar candy with a colored candy shell

X and O gummy candies

Foil candy with field goals (may use sugar taffy candy, rice cereal treats or toy field goals)

Mini white chocolate rectangles

Football candy

Letter cookies

Instructions

1. Use a small-lipped baking dish for the football field. Fill with green candies of choice, add in white chocolate rectangles (yard lines), football candy and X and O gummies on green field.

2. Place green football field in the middle of lipped cookie sheet.

3. On the lipped cookie sheet use colored candy based on the teams playing each other to indicate the different teams.

4. Make your field goals out of yellow taffy candy or rice krispie cereal treats. Stick into a foiled chocolate candy to stabilize.

5. Serve and enjoy!

