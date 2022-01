MUSKEGON, Mich. — February is Black History Month, and staff at Hackley Public Library is ready to celebrate the contributions of African-Americans to U.S. history.

The library has several events scheduled, including a Gospel kickoff event on February 1 at 6 p.m.

For more details on the Black History Month events at Hackley Public Library, head to the library's website.

