Groovy Weekend Events across West Michigan

The Midwest Groove Smooth Jazz & Old School R&B Festival takes over Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids Saturday, celebrating Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. The family friendly event features live music all day long with food trucks, drinks and lots of seating and dancing. The festival opens at 12:00 PM with DJ Dre, and continues with Gospel, Jazz, Soul and more performances until 9:00 PM.

The National Community Band Concert is providing more free music Sunday at Reeths Puffer High School Center for the Performing Arts. The show will have music for all, from a Wagner transcription to Sousa Marches and a Piccolo solo. The show starts at 3:30 PM.

The Kindleberger Summer Festival of the Performing Arts is putting on stage performances celebrating arts and the community with Annie Kids Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 PM. Following that performance is Guys and Dolls at 5:00 PM. You can catch the Arts and Crafts show at Saturday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a car cruise from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and special children's activities through the day.

The Grand Haven Beach Vault is happening Friday and Saturday, and is considered the world's premier Beach Vault Event. Cheer on hundreds of athletes from youth to elite professionals. Friday's Competition kicks off at 10:00 AM, and Saturday kicks off at 9:30 AM.

The Macatawa Water Festival is celebrating all things H2O in Holland Saturday, bringing together more than 20 community partners and sponsors for water activities and education. The all ages event has activities ranging from Kayaking to assembling a rain barrel, learning about native and invasive plants, water filtration and pollutants. The event is a benefit for Project Clarity and the Macatawa Watershed Project. The festival is at Kollen Park and the Heinz Waterfront Walkway from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday and is free to attend.

Bestselling Authors Bonnie Jo Campbell & Josh Malerman are being hosted at the Grand rapdis Public Library Saturday night at the St. Cecelia Music Center. The authors are discussing their work, their latest books and the impact of Michigan as a setting in contemporary fiction. Campbell is acclaimed for novels like The Waters, Once Upon a River, and Q Road. Malerman is best known for his bestselling novel Bird Box, plus Incidents Around the House and Unbury Carol. Both authors will talk about storytelling and their journeys as writers. The free event is open to all ages.



