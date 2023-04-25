Grand Rapids to address 71-page public safety report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new report says the City of Grand Rapids is looking to address a growing list of concerns laid out by business leaders and the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce in December.

It's 71 pages of plans focusing on the downtown area— specifically addressing safety, helping those experiencing homelessness, and public indecency.

“There is a gap that remains in an effort to create a destination city that is welcoming to all and outcomes that are in need of service,” Grand Rapids Area of Commerce President and CEO Richard Baker said at a December meeting.

The city has already taken some steps to address the issues, including the planning of public restrooms at Heartside Park, Veteran's Park, and the new alley plaza next to Van Andel Arena, as well as developing community partnerships to stay on top of complaints as they happen.

They've also removed 22 homeless encampments, notifying people living there beforehand and providing information to those looking for resources.

When we got the report, City officials stressed to FOX 17 that being homeless is not a crime and their goal is to find ways to decrease the number of people struggling with homelessness in the city while improving safety and security for businesses and their patrons.

To be discussed Tuesday

Hire private security for 11 parks

Make homeless outreach positions permanent

Address Public Indecency, Disorderly Conduct, and Trespassing

More strictly enforce city ordinances: $500 fine or up to 90 days in jail for violations

The full report will be discussed during Tuesday afternoon's public safety committee meeting.