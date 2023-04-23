Report: How the city of Grand Rapids plans to address health, safety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 obtained a new report that aims to address health and safety concerns in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, along with several business owners, called on the city back in December to put more effort into addressing safety, including for those struggling with homelessness.

READ MORE: GR Chamber requests city address homelessness, promote downtown safety

Four months later, we have a better idea of what’s next for the city.

The city is looking to hire private security for 11 downtown parks by the end of April, according to the 71-page report.

Additionally, city officials plan to hire more Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) members.

They say that being homeless is not a crime— they just want to find ways to decrease the number of people struggling with homelessness in the city.

FOX 17

City Manager Mark Washington and Deputy City Manager Kate Berens outline several steps in the report— including plans to address public urination, repetitive trespassing and disorderly conduct.

“There is a gap that remains in an effort to create a destination city that is welcoming to all and outcomes that are in need of service,” Grand Rapids Area of Commerce President and CEO Richard Baker said at a December meeting.

In that meeting, chamber members and city commissioners proposed punishing people with up to a $500 fine or up to 90 days in jail for disorderly conduct.

“We have to do things better. It might not be exactly what either side wants altogether, but we have to find a way to do something,” City Manager Mark Washington added at a December meeting.

FOX 17

Per the new report, city officials hope to enforce several current city codes when there is a threat to public health and safety, boost the cleaning of several main corridors from weekly to daily and addressing complaints as quickly as possible.

According to the city, it already started to take action since December:



City officials are designing and hoping to open three new public restrooms.

The Grand Rapids Police Department served 50 citations and made 52 arrests for disorderly conduct.

The city notified, removed and provided resources to people living in 22 encampments.

There are plans to work with the new Behavioral Health Crisis Center, a partnership between Network 180 and Trinity Health St. Mary’s.

FOX 17

The report additionally highlights what community members can do in certain situations:



Keep records of disorderly conduct so trespassing can be enforced.

Contact HOT if you see someone sleeping on the sidewalk or in a public space; however, the city noted that people can sit or lie in public spaces as long as they are not blocking a door or are a potential safety hazard.

FOX 17

The city plans to talk about this report further on Tuesday.

Full report:

2023-04-25 Public Safety Committee - Full Agenda-5236 by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube