Grand Rapids Mayor's Youth Council holds coat drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Many of us are longing for warmer, sunnier days ahead, but even more so for those who have to brave the elements without warm winter clothes. That's why the Grand Rapids Mayor's Youth Council is hosting a coat drive right now, to help their peers and young adults who need it.

We all know that biting, bitter cold of a Michigan winter.... "I can't imagine having to walk around having nowhere to go, you know having your fingers freeze, feel like they're falling off.” Cindy Gonzalez is with Our Community’s Children, the organization that manages the Grand Rapids Mayor’s Youth Council. This year, the teens hope to reach other young people who are unhoused or experiencing poverty. "The students kind of voiced their issues what they're interested in addressing and a lot of students had interest in addressing homelessness, affordable housing." Gonzalez says while that is their overreaching goal, they needed to start somewhere, and that is with a coat drive.

Now through March 4, you can donate winter weather gear at any of the Grand Rapids Public Library locations, it's proven to be a great partnership. Osvaldo Perez Rios is the branch manager at the West Side branch of the library. He says, "We're looking for anything that is warm like gloves, hats, coats, anything that is new or gently used also works. We've had patrons that have already donated some handmade items, over 30 of them, and then they come in and say we're working on the clothes, so we really, really appreciate our community that has stood up.”

It’s one way to provide a little more warmth and safety to people in our community who desperately need it. Gonzalez says, "I know the coat drive is just one step to fixing the problem. But there's a lot that needs to be done and the Mayor's Youth Council they have a platform to voice those issues." The council is specifically looking for new or gently used winter weather gear in sized 14,16, and adult sizes small, medium, large, extra-large and double XL. Plus any sizes of hats, gloves and scarves. You can drop any donations to any of the Grand Rapids Public Library branches through March 4.

If you would like more information about the coat drive, the Mayor’s Youth Council or Our Community’s Children, head to their website, https://ourcommunityschildren.com/.