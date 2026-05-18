Grand Rapids gas prices remain 'volatile' ahead of Memorial Day weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices in Grand Rapids are averaging about $4.90 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com, as drivers prepare for Memorial Day weekend travel.

The average price rose about 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, based on data from 246 stations in the Grand Rapids area. Prices in the Kalamazoo area are averaging the same. Diesel is averaging about $5.62 a gallon across the country.

“The national average price of gasoline spent much of last week drifting lower after jumping early in the week as oil prices softened on hopes that diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran could help ease supply concerns,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a release. “However, that optimism faded after President Trump’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping failed to produce a breakthrough on Iran, while renewed warnings toward Tehran have helped push oil prices higher again. With global oil inventories continuing to trend toward historically tight levels, markets remain extremely sensitive to geopolitical developments and potential supply disruptions. As a result, gasoline and diesel prices are likely to remain volatile, and with Memorial Day approaching, any sustained increase in oil prices could begin pushing retail fuel prices higher again in the weeks ahead.”

The closest the Grand Rapids area has been to this average this time of year was in 2022, when the average price recorded at $4.58/gallon.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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