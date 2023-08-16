Grab your leash and run (or walk) to help pets with Pet-a-Paw-looza!

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Pet-a-Paw-looza is just over a month away!

What's Pet-a-Paw-looza? Glad you asked.

You've seen Michele's Rescue on FOX 17 and the adorable pets they bring to the station as just one of the rescues we feature on Pet Adoption Tuesday— now they'd like to see you and your pet for the Pet-a-Pawlooza Walk/Run for Rescue 5K.

Currently Michele's Rescue is helping dozens of animals here in West Michigan by finding them loving foster and permanent homes and hundreds more through partnerships with rescues in Roatan, Honduras.

Remember One-eyed Jack? We sure do! He came to Michele's Rescue by way of this very effort.

Register here, then head to Whistlestop Park in Byron Center at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 23 with your (leashed) dog to meet up with and help support the rescue.

Your trip to the park next month could have a life-saving impact on pets here in West Michigan and around the world. If you can't come, check out their website for more ways to get involved.