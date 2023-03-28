Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet One-Eyed Jack!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gather 'round, kids, for the tale of One-Eyed Jack— a feline favored by fortune and survivor of the streets!

He'll steal yer heart— and yer treats— so just you try to be wary with both around this cunning kitty.

After being found marooned in Honduras, Jack hitched a ride all the way to the mitten state's shores with the Flight Angels of Roatan— a plucky group of rescuers who help precariously positioned pets reach safe harbors.

Nobody knows just how this old salt lost that one eye. Some say he was plunderin' where angels fear to tread— or maybe the fates just couldn't let one furball have such an advantages as he— but I says he must be storing a little magic among those winking whiskers.

Nowadays you'll find Ol' Jack in the crow's nest at Michele's Rescue— keeping a weather eye out for his forever crew. A crew that could include feline or canine, even young humans are welcome aboard— but lively they must be— for One-Eyed Jack is ready for adventure!

Think ye be worthy of this buccaneer? Test yer meddle here, matey.