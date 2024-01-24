Governor Gretchen Whitmer to Deliver sixth State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight Governor Whitmer will deliver her sixth State of the State address, her second of this term.

And while we expect tonight’s speech to address the state’s economy, affordable housing, and her focus on expanding access to college to more students, tonight’s address could also act as a plea to voters ahead of this November’s election.

“There certainly are some things that I think she's going to be pushing as far as reproductive rights as a more national issue,” Grand Valley State University political scientist Roger Moiles said.

“And I think that's how she's going to be trying to affect the presidential campaign this year as she is one of the co-chairs of Joe Biden's reelection campaign.”

Moiles expects her to reiterate her track record of helping to remove restrictions on reproductive rights in Michigan in the last year. He believes abortion rights will again take center stage in this year’s run to the White House.

In an effort to appeal to more voters, tonight’s speech could be a way for her to remind voters that a vote for Biden is a vote to free up restrictions on reproductive rights as was done in Michigan. He also feels tonight’s message could set the tone for any plans of a run of her own.

“There's no question that she is certainly one of the people we're looking to run for the 2028 presidential election, and I think this is something where, you know, she's almost at the point of a launching pad for a campaign,” Moiles said.

“She still has three years as governor of Michigan, but it wouldn't surprise me if she starts making a few more trips to Iowa in the coming year.”

Also expected in today's speech, Whitmer plans to urge state lawmakers to pass legislation that would provide free community college tuition for all high school graduates.

She prioritized community college access in her annual address last year, too.

RELATED: Whitmer signs 2024 education budget; includes free school meals, expanded free pre-K

State lawmakers responded by temporarily lowering the minimum age for free tuition from 25 to 21 years old.

Now the governor wants to expand the program by removing age requirements completely.

Tonight’s speech will air on FOX 17 online at 7 p.m.

We will have a full recap of tonight’s speech during our 10 p.m. broadcast, as well as expert analysis from Lansing Thursday morning.