Gone Fishin': West Side Fish Fry Preparation in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Polish National Aid Society (Jackson St. Hall) is gearing up for another year of Friday Fish Fries at their historic Jackson St. Hall location.

In the United States, the tradition of frying fish on Fridays comes from the Catholic tradition of abstaining from meat during Lent. Because fish is not considered a "noble meat" (like beef, lamb, or pork) people turned to fish as a source of protein during the 40 days of Lent.

As more European immigrants from Poland, Germany, and Lithuania moved to settle in West Michigan, the practice of deep-frying food was adopted to flavor the fish, and a tradition was born.

With Lent starting Wednesday, churches, halls, and more are getting their fryers ready to serve those who observe — and those who just love a good fish fry.

Looking for a good spot to grab your favorites? Check the FOX 17 Fish Fry Finder!

