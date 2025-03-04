Watch Now
Where's your favorite Friday Fish Fry?

WEST MICHIGAN — With Lent starting Wednesday, churches, halls, and more are getting their fryers ready to serve those who observe— and those who just love a good fish fry.

We've started a list of locations for area fish frys, but we need your help!

Email Mornings@Fox17Online.com or message us on social media with the name and address (or as close as you can come) of your favorite spot, and we'll keep adding to the map below.

