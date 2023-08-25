Go Over the Edge for Easterseals!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If an elevator ride just doesn’t sound like a thrilling enough way to get down a high-rise— have we got the event for you!

Over The Edge – A fundraiser by the Easterseals MORC lets thrill-seekers of all kinds repel down of Bridgewater Place in Grand Rapids.

Mike Ruggles - Easterseals MORC

When you make a donation to Easterseals MORC, you help strengthen our mission to ensure everyone--regardless of age or ability--is fully included and empowered!

—Easterseals MORC

Over The Edge will take place on Saturday, September 16, but you must raise $1000 to participate, so register now to secure your spot!

If you have any questions about the event, rappelling or would like to volunteer, please contact Denise Durkee at ddurkee@eastersealsmorc.org or 616.942.2081.