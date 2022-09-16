‘Over the Edge’ fundraiser pushing participants out of comfort zone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — How far would you go for a good cause?

Some people in Grand Rapids are paying good money to go over the edge, literally.

This includes our own Elliot Grandia who joined dozens of people Friday to rappel down the side of Bridgewater Place.

Easterseals Michigan hosts the “Over the Edge” fundraiser.

It not only helps people conquer their fears of heights and falling, but also supports the organization’s mission of serving people with special needs.

The fundraiser mirrors how people with disabilities are pushed beyond their comfort zones daily.

“Easterseals is an amazing cause. You know, they help a lot of people, a lot of underprivileged people and, you know, it’s just wanting to raise awareness, you know, for Easterseals, but also raise money,” Joe Harnish, Market Manager West Michigan at Flagstar Bank, explained.

“100 years ago, society took a different viewpoint on individuals with disabilities and now we live in an age where people are not, there’s not as much stigma,” added Craig Sharam, an Over the Edge participant. “So we thought, ‘well, let’s put ourselves in uncomfortable situations,’ and so we decided, ‘let’s go over the edge and kind of raise money and do something a little outside of the box.’”

Easterseals told FOX 17 they’ve already raised $110,000 or their $150,000 goal.

They added that the money does not leave the state. It provides mental health services right here in Michigan.

