Go Orange, help kids facing hunger

WEST MICHIGAN — Bust out your best orange outfit this morning— it’s time to Go Orange for Kids’ Food Basket.

March is National Nutrition Month—but it’s not just another reminder to eat healthy; not for the organization that’s spent the last 2 decades providing meals for kids in need and laying the infrastructure to break down food barriers!

Shutterstock Stock image of school lunch

For this organization, it’s a time to re-affirm that promise.

For us it’s time to give back.

Kids’ Food Basket provides 10,000 healthy meals every day to kids in Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, and Muskegon counties every weekday— a big effort that covers only 12% of those in need.

There’s a lot more to do to help the 38% of Michigan families struggling to keep food on the table.

It’s easier than you think. Here’s how you can help:

Tic-Tac- Go Orange !

Participate in activities that break down barriers to food equity and earn points Fill a row to win prizes!

Take the Go Orange Challenge

Get a group together and join in on breaking down barriers to food equity Rack up the points for a chance to win the coveted Kids Food Basket Trophy Celebrate at the special Go Orange Happy Hour!

Join a Dining or Fitness Opportunity

KFB has teamed up with some great West Michigan businesses— each with opportunities to support their mission through March.

Get Your Kids in on it!

Make the Go Orange Recipe Explore children’s books like Just Try One Bite that talk about eating healthy, sustainability, and community Snag a KFP Go Orange Bookmark so you don’t lose your page or sight of the mission!



Volunteer year-round!

Kids’ Food Basket would love for your organization, family, Youth Group, or just you to come out and help pack meals for kids. You’ll love it, too.



file photo

Everything you need to know about Kids’ Food Basket and their mission to end childhood hunger can be found on the KFB website.