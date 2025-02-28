Get ready for spring at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The West Michigan Home and Garden Show is back.

If you are looking to get ready for spring, head to Devos Place in Grand Rapids between Thursday, Feburary 27 and Sunday, March 2.

"The Home and Garden show is a perfect place to jumpstart the summer as well as have fun with the whole family," Carolyn Alt, show manager of Showspan, Inc. said.

The event will showcase 300 local businesses to explore and make the wish list of projects for warmer days ahead here in West Michigan.

Some highlights you can expect this weekend are:



Seminars and presentations from home and garden experts

The featured Grand Garden

Family Day on Saturday, where kids are free until noon with special events like learning about birds of prey, flower planting, and more.

Tickets:



Adults: $12

Multi-Day pass: $18

Children (6-14) $5

Children (5 and under): FREE

Ticket and parking information can be found here.



Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube