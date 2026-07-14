Gas prices stay high even as oil costs drop — here's why

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brent crude oil has dropped significantly in recent months — from $120 per barrel in late spring to between $ 77and $79 per barrel — but gas prices have not followed suit.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said refining restraints are to blame for the continued rise in gas prices.

KHALID MOHAMMED/ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2004 file photo, fires flare off the gas from crude oil at Iraq's oldest oil processing plant in the northern Iraqi town of Baba Gurgur, outside of Kirkuk, Iraq. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File)

"Ukraine continues to attack Russian oil refineries. In fact, I estimate that up to 40% of Russia's oil refining capacity may be offline, and that is part of the disconnect," De Haan said.

While oil is the main ingredient in gasoline, it is not the only factor that can push prices up. Continued attacks on refineries in Russia and other parts of the Middle East are restricting the global capacity to refine oil into gasoline, meaning less gas is being produced.

De Haan compared the relationship between oil and gas prices to that between wheat and bread.

Paul Sakuma/AP FILE - In this March 9, 2010, file photo a tanker truck passes the Chevron oil refinery in Richmond, Calif. A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, May 26 against major oil companies in lawsuits brought by California cities and counties seeking damages for the impact of climate change. A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said state courts are the proper forum for the lawsuits alleging that Big Oil promoted petroleum as environmentally responsible when producers knew it was causing damage. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

"Kind of think of it like wheat and bread. When the price of wheat falls, the price of a loaf of bread at the grocery store doesn't necessarily go down because the cost of wheat is only one input. Milling, baking, packaging, transportation, and retail markup all factor in, and that's the case here with gasoline," De Haan said.

This week's heatwave could also impact refineries in the Midwest, potentially driving up prices in the coming days. Hurricane season, now approaching, could also be a factor in prices staying around the $4/gallon mark for the remainder of the summer.

Nam Y. Huh/AP A customer pumps gas at a gas station.

Renewed tensions overseas are expected to push prices higher this week, so filling up now could help drivers save money at the pump.

Nationwide, 4 out of every 5 states are reporting higher average gas prices, with the national average for regular gas sitting at $3.99 per gallon to start the week.

GASBUDDY Gas Prices 7.14.26

The Grand Rapids metro area is not far from that number, averaging $3.91 per gallon.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of average gas prices as of Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy:

Kent County: $3.92 per gallon

Muskegon County: $3.87 per gallon

Ottawa County: $3.88 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $3.92 per gallon

These prices reflect the most up-to-date averages for each entire county, so prices at individual stations may vary.

GASBUDDY Gas Prices 7.14.26

For drivers looking to save money at the pump, GasBuddy says renewed tensions overseas will push prices higher as the week goes on. Filling up sooner rather than later could help avoid paying more later in the week.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 7.14.26

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