Fresh from the farmers market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Farmers market season is here! In Michigan, we are so lucky to have access to amazing agricultural products so close to home. But with all of those options, it may be hard to figure out how you want to use the fresh fruits and vegetables. We have registered dietician Grace Derocha, the National Spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to share some information and recipes that will put all of that delicious produce to good use.

She says, part of the allure of the farmers market is not only meeting the growers, but learning more about the products, where they come from and how to use them. And the best part is, they’re grown close to home, they’re at their peak and oftentimes are less expensive than what you pay at the grocery store.

Grace shares two recipes that are healthy crowd-pleasers, that use plenty of vegetables. One could be breakfast, lunch or dinner – the other is a spinach-heavy side dish.

Veggie Eggie Bake

By: Grace Derocha RD, CDCES, MBA

Registered dietitian and National Spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Ingredients

5 large eggs

2 cups egg substitute (or 4-5 more eggs)

½ cup cottage cheese

1/3 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 cup parmesan or Romano cheese

¼ tsp. pepper

¼ tsp. hot pepper sauce of choice

1 medium zucchini, chopped

2 cups fresh broccoli floret

2 cups fresh spinach, chopped

½ cup shredded carrots

½ cup grape tomatoes, quartered

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, egg substitute, cheeses, pepper and pepper sauce. Stir in the vegetables. Transfer to an 11x7-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, 45-50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting. Serve warm and enjoy!



Spinach Parmesan Bake

Ingredients

2 pounds fresh baby spinach

5 Tbsp. butter

3 Tbsp. olive oil

5 garlic cloves, mince

1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

¾ tsp. salt

1 cup Parmesan cheese

Instructions