FOX 17 Special Newsroom Forecast: Reminiscing with a chance of tears!

It may be a good idea to have tissues handy this morning — Tears are expected as Meteorologist Candace Monacelli is stepping away from the green screen.

You'll notice a bit of a tug in the heart-strings area and an updraft of belly laughs as you watch today— our editors have put together some of her memorable on-air moments for all to enjoy.

Monacelli blew into town about 7 years ago— long-term models showed conditions in West Michigan to be favorable for putting down roots and merging with the climate, producing a mini meteorological marvel in March of 2024.

Candace's impact has been felt up and down the lakeshore and beyond— increasing visibility for marine forecasts, causing a rise in awareness and research funding for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, and inspiring thousands of amateur meteorologists (both young and old) to get hands-on with the science behind our weather.

Check out some of our favorite Weather Kid experiments!

As the winds of change usher Candace away from the Weather Center, everyone at FOX 17 wishes Mama, Mini, and Mr. Monacelli fair winds and sunny skies ahead.