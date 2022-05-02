Forever Home: Orlando

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — There are hundreds of children across the state who are ready for adoption, they just need a loving family to bring them into their lives. In our regular series called Forever Home, we get to meet one of those children.

Orlando is a kind young man - he's outgoing and respectful - and we got the opportunity to see him making his favorite food! He loves pizza, and more specifically he loves Jet’s Pizza. A big thank you to General Manager Brett Cecchini for inviting us in and showing Orlando how the pizza is made... Orlando is in 9th grade. He says he likes school, and his favorite subjects are math and science. He also loves to watch basketball and has a few favorite teams. The Portland Trailblazers, the Dallas mavericks, the Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and he liked the Los Angeles Lakers when Kobe Bryant was still alive. His love of basketball carries over into his dreams for a future career. He would enjoy being a professional player, or an inventor or paleontologist.

Orlando also loves to play chess and hopes to have someone to play with for life. He doesn't have too many requests when it comes to what he wants in a family. He says he hopes to find someone who’s nice and treats him well. He would also enjoy having a brother about his age.

If you would like to learn more about Orlando or the adoption process in general, you can head here, https://orchards.org/.