FOREVER HOME: Meet Aiden!

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park has just about every exotic animal you can think of. There are 1,300 in total.

And just about everyone of them was excited to see 15-year-old Aiden and I thanks to a big bucket of carrots and lettuce.

Aiden’s love for animals was apparent from the moment we arrived.

He loved each interaction he had with them. His favorite animal is the dinosaur, which we obviously didn’t find on this day, but it was the birds that really caught his attention.

“The one with the colorful feathers was pretty cool,“ 15-year-old Aiden told FOX 17.

Aiden's energy is contagious, and he was fascinated with every new fact our zoo keeper could give us.

Outside of animals, he’s a fan of Scooby Doo, Legos, painting, and drawing— but most surprising?

“My favorite chores are probably the dining room, bathroom,” Aiden said.

You heard that right. This teen loves to keep things tidy, which on its own may turn heads for some potential parents but it’s his zest for life that any permanent family could be lucky to experience.

“The kind of family I will want is one that loves me, has cats and dogs and two siblings,” Aiden said.

The all-American family is something he dreams of, but he says it’s the love of a family no matter the size that truly matters for this teen.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more about Orchards Children's Services. You can also call 1-855-694-7301.