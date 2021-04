Looking to go out on a safari, but want to be home in time for dinner? Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is officially open for the 2021-22 season, with promises of new exhibits, animals, attractions, and a concessions stand.

Tickets cost $12 for kids ages 2-11, $16 for adults, and $14 for seniors 62 and older. Kids 2 and under get in for free.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is located at 8313 Pratt Lake Southeast in Alto.

To learn more, boulderridgewap.com or call (616)-868-6711.