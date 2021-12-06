Forever Home: Meet 13-year-old Becca

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In Forever Home, we introduce you to a child in the foster care system who needs a family to love them.

Today we're meeting Becca, a girl with a kind soul and a love of animals. Goodness, God and art are just three things that 13-year-old Becca would like to see more of in the world. We recently met her at the grand rapids public library where she was able to fill out her own personal time capsule. She had some tough questions to answer, like "things I love about myself.” Becca says she’s unique. She also loves to read. But her biggest love might be animals, although she’s particular. She says, “I love all animals except for reptiles and slimy things they're disgusting." But that love is what’s driving her desire to become a veterinarian when she grows up. And she's well on her way. Becca is a great student and says the one thing she truly loves about school is learning new things. Her favorite subjects include science, social studies, math and reading, “basically all of them.”

Becca hopes to be the only child in a family and loves being in a more urban environment. She enjoys listening to all the sounds in the city at night. She just needs some loving adults to help her achieve her dreams.

Becca’s advice for her future self: “Continue to do good things with my life.”