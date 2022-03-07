Forever Home: Mashone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — In Forever Home, we meet a young person in the foster care system who needs a family to take them in and love them. This week, we're introducing you to Mashone, a 12-year-old who will deliver that love back and more. Those who know her describe her at a bright light, who's joy is contagious. Mashone's love of Italian food, and learning made The Local Epicurean the perfect place to meet her. She was all smiles and giggles as she caught on quickly to the art of making pasta. Her personality shines through in all she does. "I like to play with my siblings I like to play with dogs and cats and I love to draw" She loves games like Uno - and can find fun in all kinds of ways. She enjoys playing on a tablet and games like Roblox, Minecraft and Toca Boca. She also loves to play in the snow, but says summer is her favorite.

Mashone enjoys school; math is her favorite subject. She says she likes to learn anything about the future and the galaxy, she’s also enjoying recent lessons about rocks. She says when she grows up, she wants to be a veterinarian. "I can help sick animals so they can be better and I can give them to their owner and they will be a happy family." And in the end, that's what Mashone wants too, to share her love and joy with a large family. She says she wants lots of siblings – specifically hoping for two sisters and three brothers, lots of cats, a mom and a dad.

If you would like to learn more about Mashone or the adoption process in general, you can always head to this website, https://orchards.org/ or call 855-694-7301. For more information on The Local Epicurean you can check out their website, https://thelocalepicurean.com/.