Forever Home: Joshua

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — There are hundreds of children in the foster care system that could be a great addition to your family. Some of these kind, loving kids are older, and just need some compassion, care and direction to help them thrive. In forever home, we meet Joshua, who wants to be the MVP of any team. Joshua is an athlete. While you'll most often find him on the basketball court, he also enjoys football and soccer. Here at the David D. Hunting YMCA, it was all about working on his offense. He says, "I like to shoot. My favorite position is playing guard and I like to practice my form.” When he's not playing in person, Joshua also enjoys video games. "I like to play NBA, football, I play FIFA. I also play Jumanji, which is like a shooting game but it's like cartoonish and fun.”

This 8th grader says he likes school too. Math is his favorite subject and he hopes to get to college. He dreams of someday going to Ohio University or Wayne State. While he dreams of someday being a professional basketball player, he would also enjoy being a part of the medical team that treats the players.

All this activity can work up an appetite. Joshua says he loves shrimp or chicken alfredo, and of course, pizza. He would love to gather around the table with siblings. He would love to be a big brother to either little brothers or sisters, or both. He says he enjoys being a leader and making others feel special. And like any other child, Joshua wants the same from a family, to feel loved in someone’s home. He’s hoping to find a family that’s kind, nice and friendly. If you would like more information about Joshua or the steps you need to take to become an adoptive family, head to https://orchards.org/.